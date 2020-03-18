The artists 'fooling' facial recognition cameras

Video

A group of artists called the Dazzle Club paint their faces for monthly walks to protest against surveillance in London.

Facial recognition cameras were rolled out by the Metropolitan Police for the first time in early 2020 and have been trialled in other places around the UK.

The Met said it would not comment on whether the make-up technique works but said the facial recognition technology was helping officers track down wanted suspects.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, March's walk has been turned into a live stream of readings, songs and discussion.

Video by Megan Fisher, additional filming by Tobias Chapple.