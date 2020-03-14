Scientists query UK's approach to coronavirus

Video

Hundreds of scientists have written to the government urging them to introduce tougher measures to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

They also criticise comments made by Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, about managing the spread of the infection to make the population immune.

Willem Von Schaik - a professor of microbiology and infection at the University of Birmingham - is one of the signatories.

