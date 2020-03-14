'It was unfathomable to think of a country closing'
Video

Many visitors from the United States are making their way home, after fears about further disruption from coronavirus caused them to cut short their holidays.

We've been hearing from passengers at Heathrow Airport who are heading back to the US.

  • 14 Mar 2020
