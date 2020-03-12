PM: 'More to lose loved ones before their time'
Video

Coronavirus: PM says more to lose loved ones before their time

The UK prime minister has said the public should be prepared for more lives to be cut short due to the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing reporters, Boris Johnson announced the next steps to delay Covid-19 including self-isolating at earlier stages.

  • 12 Mar 2020
