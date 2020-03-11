Meet the women whose protest stopped Miss World
Video

How feminist protesters tackled a 'sexist' pageant

Whilst presenting the Miss World Pageant Awards in 1970, legendary comedian Bob Hope found himself in the firing line of a water pistol.

Female protesters who felt the pageant was sexist made a stand which is now being immortalised in the film Misbehaviour.

