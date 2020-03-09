Au revoir from Harry and Meghan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Au revoir from Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their final public appearance as senior members of the Royal Family, attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Mar 2020