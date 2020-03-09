Meghan and Harry’s last event as senior royals
Video

Duke and Duchess of Sussex make last appearance as working royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan joined the Queen and other senior royals at a service at Westminster Abbey celebrating the 54 countries in the Commonwealth.

Harry and Meghan are expected to return to their current base in Canada and, from 31 March, will stop using their HRH titles and receiving public money.

