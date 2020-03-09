Video link lessons for self-isolating student

Media player
Coronavirus: Devon school reopens after quarantine
Students have returned to Churston Ferrers Grammar School in Devon, which closed for a week after a confirmed case of coronavirus.
One healthy Year 11 pupil, who is self-isolating, is attending classes via video link.
09 Mar 2020
