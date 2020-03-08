The production journey of toilet roll

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Logistics expert explains how a toilet roll reaches supermarket shelves
Logistics expert Dr Andrew Potter explained how toilet roll reaches supermarket shelves after reports of stockpiling over coronavirus.
This Clip is originally from 5 Live Weekend Breakfast on Sunday 8th March 2020.
-
08 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51791393/coronavirus-logistics-expert-explains-how-a-toilet-roll-reaches-supermarket-shelvesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window