Coronavirus: 'The NHS could have to make difficult choices'
The BMA's Tom Dolphin has welcomed the government's plans to bring in volunteers and retired doctors to free up capacity in hospitals if coronavirus spreads further. But he warned the health service was "not starting from a great place in terms of dealing with a big epidemic", due to shortages of staff and resources.
08 Mar 2020
