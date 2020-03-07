Red, royal and beaming
Harry and Meghan get standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted with a standing ovation as they attended one of their final official events as working royals.

The couple wore matching red outfits for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

They received a long round of applause from the audience as they took their seats in the royal box.

