'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students

The Duchess of Sussex surprised an entire school of children to mark International Women's Day - although she didn't realise her visit was unexpected.

Ahead of the day, the Duchess of Sussex met pupils in Dagenham in east London on Friday.

There was a lot of screaming, cheering and some cheeky statements from pupils who may be giving the duke something to worry about.

It was one of her last official appearances before she and her husband Prince Harry are due to step back as senior royals on March 31.