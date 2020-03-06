Sheikh Mohammed ruling 'step toward' freeing Latifa

Video

The best friend of Sheikha Latifa had said a court judgement which ruled that the princess was abducted by her father is "a step towards" her being free.

London's High Court found Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted two of his daughters and threatened his wife.

Tiina Jauhiainen, who was part of Princess Latifa's failed attempted escape in 2018, said if she hadn't been able to leave and tell the story "Dubai would have managed to cover this all up".

Sheikh Mohammed said the court judgement "inevitably only tells one side of the story".

