Coronavirus: PM warns of 'substantial period of disruption'
The UK government has promised £46m to fund urgent work to find a coronavirus vaccine and develop a rapid test for the disease.
Announcing the investment, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested it could take a year to develop a vaccine and warned of a "substantial period of disruption" in the coming months.
06 Mar 2020
