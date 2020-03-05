We let our staff down, says Save the Children CEO

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Save the Children CEO: We let our staff down
The chief executive of Save the Children UK has apologised over how the charity dealt with allegations of harassment against senior staff.
Kevin Watkins, who became CEO in 2016, after the claims were made, said he "deeply" apologised to the women affected.
"Our organisation let them down and it must never happen again," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window