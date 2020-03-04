The women fighting street harassment

Media player
Sisters campaign against gender-based street harassment
British sisters Maya and Gemma want to make gender-based street harassment illegal. They founded the Our Streets Now campaign and collect stories of public harassment.
The sisters have been inspired following the introduction of a new law in France that makes street harassment illegal. Offenders can be issued with on-the-spot fines.
But there are concerns in France that these laws still don't go far enough.
Produced by Ellie Price for Politics Live
