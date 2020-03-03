Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM: UK 'well prepared' on coronavirus
Boris Johnson has said it is "highly likely" that there will be a growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK, but that the county is "extremely well prepared".
He said the government was committed to doing "everything possible" to "prepare for all eventualities".
The prime minister also promised that "the NHS will get all of the support it needs" in order to fight the virus.
-
03 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window