'My husband stole £300,000 to gamble'

'My husband stole £300,000 to fund his gambling habit'
Becky's husband was jailed for stealing money to fund his gambling addiction, she now wants more support provided for families 'left behind'.
She was eight months pregnant when her husband was jailed for stealing over £300,000 from work.
Becky says there's not enough support for families left to deal with the repercussions.
Listen to more of Becky and Ben's story on File on 4 on BBC Sounds.
03 Mar 2020
