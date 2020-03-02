Do face masks work? And other coronavirus questions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Do face masks work? And other questions answered

If I'm worried about catching coronavirus, should I wear a face mask?

Rachel Burden spoke to the BBC's health correspondent Fergus Walsh and Professor Sian Griffiths from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

  • 02 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Watch how germs spread and how you can prevent it