Widespread coronavirus transmission in UK 'likely'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Widespread transmission in UK 'highly likely'
Widespread transmission of coronavirus in the UK is now "highly likely", Prof Paul Cosford from Public Health England has said.
Prof Paul Cosford told BBC Breakfast the increasing number of cases in the UK and abroad means the country must be prepared.
-
02 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window