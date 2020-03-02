Boris Johnson: Virus spread in UK 'looks likely'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: PM Boris Johnson says the UK is 'well prepared'
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country is well prepared for the "likely" spread of coronavirus.
Speaking following an emergency Cobra meeting, Mr Johnson urged the public to make sure they wash their hands properly.
-
02 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window