Why your plane might land sideways in high winds
'Crabbing': Why your pilot might land sideways in high wind

Extreme weather conditions can make the task of landing an aeroplane much trickier.

Many pilots have undergone special training in flight simulators, learning a technique called "crabbing" that makes landings safer.

BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett has been finding out more.

  • 27 Feb 2020
