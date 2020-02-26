Emergency evacuations from flood-hit town
Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge

An emergency evacuation took place as rising waters on the River Severn "overwhelmed" a town's flood defences.

Buckled barriers at Ironbridge, Shropshire, meant water seeped underneath, resulting in police evacuating part of the town.

West Mercia Police, which oversaw the evacuation, said "virtually everyone" in the Wharfage area had agreed to leave.

  • 26 Feb 2020
