'My husband's killer was in my home town'

The former Victims Commissioner Baroness Newlove has told the BBC she felt "physically sick" on learning that one of her husband's killers had been allowed to wander the streets of her home town without her being told by police.

Baroness Newlove's husband Garry was murdered by a gang of teenagers in 2007.

One of the men, held in an open prison, has been allowed out to work and visit his family in Warrington unsupervised at weekends.

The Parole Board said in a statement: "In 2017 the Board recommended that Jordan Cunliffe was suitable for a move to open conditions.

"It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice whether or not to accept the recommendation and to manage their time in open conditions."

It said its forthcoming decision on his eligibility for release "will be done with great care and with public safety the number one priority".

