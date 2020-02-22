Heavy rain submerges Yorkshire Dales

Media player
Yorkshire Dales faces flooding after heavy rain
The Yorkshire Dales has been hit by more flooding, leaving the valley below Settle mostly submerged.
Read more: Yorkshire Dales hit by flooding following heavy rain
22 Feb 2020
