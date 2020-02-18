'Rescue truck' finds itself in deep water
Floods: Unofficial 'rescue truck' finds itself in deep water

A 4x4 driver almost needed rescuing himself when he went to try to help flood victims in Herefordshire.

This section of the Holme Lacy road in Hereford was clearly signed as closed to traffic.

Fire and rescue officers said the driver's actions were reckless, jeopardising their own efforts to help people caught up in the floods.

