Coronavirus cruise quarantine passengers 'in the dark'
Britons Sally and David Abel have been in quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan since 3 February.
In a Facebook post earlier today, David announced they had both tested positive for coronavirus and were being taken to hospital. But he later stated that they were being taken to a hostel.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, their son Steve Abel criticised the government's response.
18 Feb 2020
