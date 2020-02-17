NHS is 'under pressure' but 'used to emergencies'
NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the NHS is "very used to dealing with emergencies" and infectious diseases and will be able to cope with the coronavirus. But he says the system is "under enormous pressure", with 90% of hospital beds occupied. The health service has contingency plans in case the outbreak gets worse, he says.

