Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Dennis: Our cars are completely under water
Jessica Falk Perlman has been stranded on the upstairs floor of a holiday home in Crickhowell, south Wales.
Police have declared a major incident following flooding in the area, as heavy rain and strong winds caused by Storm Dennis continue to lash the UK.
-
16 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window