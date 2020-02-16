Media player
Ian Wright tearfully remembers childhood teacher
Former England striker Ian Wright has tearfully paid tribute to a childhood teacher he remembers as "the greatest man in the world".
The ex-footballer had a hard time keeping the emotion out of his voice as he told Desert Island Discs about being reunited with Sydney Pigden in 2010 (footage of their reunion later went viral).
Mr Pigden passed away in 2017.
16 Feb 2020
