Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Why we chose a civil partnership over marriage'
Julia and Paul chose to have a civil partnership instead of getting married, saying it lets them showcase their love for each other in a "completely personal way".
This is the first year mixed-sex couples can enter into civil partnerships - and 84,000 couples could take advantage of the new rules according to government estimates.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
14 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window