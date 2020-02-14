'Why we chose a civil partnership over marriage'

Video

Julia and Paul chose to have a civil partnership instead of getting married, saying it lets them showcase their love for each other in a "completely personal way".

This is the first year mixed-sex couples can enter into civil partnerships - and 84,000 couples could take advantage of the new rules according to government estimates.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.