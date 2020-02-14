The homes lost to the sea
As sea level rise, a senior figure in the Environment Agency says he wants the country to start "difficult conversations" about which areas should be protected and which should not.

Science editor David Shukman has been investigating the dilemma of where to save and where to retreat.

