'This is a watershed moment for liberty'

Video

The police response to an ex-officer's allegedly transphobic tweets was unlawful, the High Court has ruled.

Harry Miller, from Lincolnshire, was contacted by Humberside Police in January last year after a complaint about his tweets.

He was told he had not committed a crime, but it would be recorded as a non-crime "hate incident".

The court found the force's actions were a "disproportionate interference" on his right to freedom of expression.

Mr Miller spoke outside the court after the ruling.

Read more on this story.