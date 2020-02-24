Facebook’s unlicensed food trade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook Marketplace: The unlicensed food trade
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has told the BBC that Facebook must "take responsibility" for users who are selling food on the platform from their own homes.
The FSA is warning that sellers who haven't registered with or been inspected by their local councils could be putting the public at risk.
Facebook insists that sellers must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
The BBC's Angus Crawford found out just how easy it was to buy takeaways from unregulated sources.
Read more: Home food businesses concern FSA watchdog
-
24 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window