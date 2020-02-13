Change in seasons 'could slow down virus spread'

Media player
Coronavirus: Change in seasons 'could slow down spread'
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, tells Radio 4's Today programme that the Chinese government could get on top of the coronavirus epidemic and limit the impact it has on the rest of the world.
However, he says an alternative scenario would be that it's not possible to contain in China and then spreads slowly around the world.
He adds that the change in seasons could come to the rescue and dampen the spread of the virus.
13 Feb 2020
