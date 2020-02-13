'I’m numb, hurt, wounded'

Video

Rupert Smith, one of 17 convicted offenders deported to Jamaica, says he has "had his life taken away".

The 32-year-old, who lived in London, was deported after being convicted in 2016 of actual bodily harm, when he plead guilty to attacking a man with a wrench.

He received a 15-month sentence. He subsequently received a deportation order in 2017.

Smith arrived in the UK aged 13 and has three children in the UK, all British citizens.

All of those deported were Jamaican nationals who have been convicted of criminal offences and given prison sentences of 12 months or more.

Mr Smith told BBC Newsnight that he was "serving his sentence three times over".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.