Jamaica deportation: 'I’m numb, hurt, wounded'
Rupert Smith, one of 17 convicted offenders deported to Jamaica, says he has "had his life taken away".

All of those deported were Jamaican nationals who have been convicted of criminal offences and given prison sentences of 12 months or more.

Mr Smith told BBC Newsnight that he was "serving his sentence three times over".

  • 13 Feb 2020
