Why the world needs 'Instagrans'

From America's @baddiewinkle with 3.2m followers to Australia's @saramaijewels and Taiwan's @moonlin0106, Instagrans - otherwise known as elderly social media influencers - are becoming a worldwide sensation.

But what does this mean for the older generation? From representation to developing cognitive skills and connections, one Instagran from the UK dives into the impact social media can have.

Suzi Grant is a 70-year-old blogger from Brighton who wants to spread the message of positive ageing.