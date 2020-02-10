Man convicted of planning London terror attack
Video

A man has been convicted of planning terror attacks on London tourist hotspots.

He had previously been cleared of a terror charge after he attacked a police officer with a sword.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, from Luton, planned to target London tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and a tourist bus.

He unknowingly revealed his plans to undercover police, who had been monitoring him as part of a five-month operation.

