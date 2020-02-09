Storm Ciara causes flooding near Ramsbottom

Media player
Storm Ciara: Floods and travel disruption near Ramsbottom
Severe gales and heavy rain from Storm Ciara are causing flooding and disruption in Greater Manchester.
People have been evacuated from their homes in Bury.
09 Feb 2020
