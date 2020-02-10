Rare look inside Bank of England's gold vaults
The Bank of England’s gold vaults hold £194bn worth of gold bars.

If you stacked them all on top of each other, they would be the same height as 46 Eiffel Towers.

They hardly ever let anyone in to film, but the BBC’s Frank Gardner has been given access to the Bank of England’s gold vault.

Filmed and edited by James Wignall and Erica Brown

  • 10 Feb 2020
