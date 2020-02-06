Charlie's Law 'will help parents avoid our hell'

Video

The case of 11-month-old Charlie Gard, who died in 2017 after suffering from an extremely rare genetic condition, attracted worldwide attention.

His parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, fought a lengthy and emotionally-charged legal battle with Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) to allow him to be taken to the US for treatment.

Now they say a new law will help other parents avoid the "hell of [the] courts" - and give Charlie a positive legacy.

On Friday, Charlie's Law will be introduced to the House of Lords, with the aim of stopping other parents facing similar battles.

