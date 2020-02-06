'I can't give Helen this last goodbye'

Video

A mother who campaigned for more than 30 years to find out where the remains of her daughter are hidden has told her killer to "give her child back".

Helen McCourt disappeared in Merseyside in 1988 and her body has not been found.

Killer Ian Simms has been released from prison, despite never revealing where he hid her remains.

Helen's mother, Marie, told BBC Breakfast about her heartbreak at not being able to lay her daughter to rest.