What's it like living in a converted office block?

Video

In 2013, a change in planning laws meant companies were permitted to buy up old office blocks - and convert them into homes - without planning permission.

BBC Panorama's reporter Callum Tulley explores the reality of life for residents in one office block conversion in Harlow in Essex, where the programme has been told that drugs and crime are out of control.

BBC Panorama: Cashing in on the Housing Crisis is on BBC One at 2030 on Monday 3 February, and available to viewers in the UK on the iPlayer afterwards.