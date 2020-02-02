Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting
A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham High Road, south London, according to the Met Police.
It is believed that two other people were injured in the incident at Streatham High Road, police said.
This footage was filmed by a witness in the moments after armed police shot the man.
-
02 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window