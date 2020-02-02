Video shows moments after police shooting
A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham High Road, south London, according to the Met Police.

It is believed that two other people were injured in the incident at Streatham High Road, police said.

This footage was filmed by a witness in the moments after armed police shot the man.

