Streatham shooting: 'There were armed police everywhere'
A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham High Road, south London, according to the Met Police.
It is believed a number of people have been stabbed in the incident at Streatham High Road, police said.
Witnesses on social media have said they heard three gun shots fired just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.
The BBC's Steffan Powell witnessed the incident and described the scene.
02 Feb 2020
