Illegal fuel motorists 'seeing red'
Motorists in Birmingham and Sheffield have been confronted by a BBC reporter who secretly filmed them buying red diesel to use in their own cars.
It's illegal for regular drivers to use the fuel, which is about 50p cheaper than a litre of normal diesel.
HM Revenue and Customs estimates that the crime costs the UK £100m a year in lost tax revenue.
04 Feb 2020
