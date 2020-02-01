1973 to now: Seven key moments of Brexit history

Media player
From 1973 to now: Archive video shows seven key moments of British-EU history
Since 1973 there have been many key moments as Britain navigated a sometimes tricky relationship with the EU.
BBC Rewind looks at votes, slogans, reactions - and finds some recognisable people in the archive, in their younger days...
01 Feb 2020
