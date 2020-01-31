In quarantine after being repatriated from China
British man, Matt Raw sent this video of his accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital after he was flown out of Wuhan where there is an outbreak of coronavirus.

Eighty-three British passengers must stay in quarantine at an NHS staff accommodation block for 14 days, where they will be in "supported isolation" with "all necessary medical attention".

