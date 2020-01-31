Chief medical officer: 'Coronavirus in the UK'
Two people from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus, the chief medical officer for England has announced.

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England said the NHS was "extremely well-prepared for managing infections" and for most people the virus would be a "minor diease".

At least 213 people in China have died from the virus, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.

  • 31 Jan 2020
